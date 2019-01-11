Big Lottery appoints new N Ireland Director

The Big Lottery Fund has appointed Kate Beggs as the new Northern Ireland Director.

She joins the Big Lottery from the public sector, with 17 years’ experience in the UK Civil Service. She was previously Deputy Director in the Northern Ireland Office, leading their external political and community engagement.

Prior to joining the Northern Ireland Office, Beggs held a wide-ranging series of roles in the Diplomatic Service, in the UK and abroad.

Big Lottery Fund Chief Executive Dawn Austwick said: “I am delighted to welcome Kate Beggs as Northern Ireland Director and to the Fund’s Senior Management Team. Her knowledge and experience will be vital in supporting the Big Lottery Fund as we continue to put our people in the lead vision into action.”

Beggs said: “I am delighted to be joining the Big Lottery Fund in the year marking the 25th anniversary of the National Lottery. The Fund’s innovative approach to grant-making allows people to take control and bring to life their own ideas for strengthening communities in Northern Ireland and across the UK.

She will be responsible for leading the Fund’s grant-funding activity, relationship management and operations in Northern Ireland.