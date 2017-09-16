Barbuda relief effort accepts Bitcoin donations for matched giving

The Calvin Ayre Foundation is inviting donations in Bitcoin and Bitcoin cash to help with the relief effort on the island following the devastation brought by Hurricane Irma.

The altcoin donations will be matched by Calvin Ayre, a long-term resident and Antiguan citizen, up to $1,000,000.

Barbuda was directly in the Category 5 Irma’s path. It experienced 300km/hour winds and heavy rain which left heavy damage in many areas. Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, said 90% of the island’s structures had been destroyed.

The Foundation claims that this is the first time that cryptocurrency is being used in a relief effort.

Donations are invited to the Official Barbuda Relief & Rebuilding Fund via the official government account on GoFundMe.

How to donate

Donations in Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash should be sent through the. ff addresses:

• Bitcoin Cash (BCH) – 1L89GJ3ecXh2PdZpDxPd5YwaLY1b YNcsNS

• Bitcoin (BTC) – 15fT2nvS8NUs9D9aLF12rV AKb37cUiuoar

BCH is recommended as it has lower transactions fees. For Bitcoin Cash donations, send Bill@calvinayre.com a copy of your receipt and the Calvin Ayre Foundation will add an equal amount to the money.

