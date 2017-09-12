Gourmet Society in £120k partnership with Action Against Hunger

Dining group Gourmet Society has committed to raise at least £120,000 for Action Against Hunger over a three-year partnership, the group’s first charity partnership.

The Society’s fundraising activity will include hosting a selection of charity events throughout the year, as well as donating a percentage of its sales to Action Against Hunger.

To kickstart the fundraising, between 18th September and 3rd October this year, it will donate £5 for every Gourmet Society membership sale.

Gourmet Society is one of the UK’s largest dining clubs, offering 25% off the total bill including all drinks, or either 50% off the food bill. As well as several thousand independent restaurants, participating chains include Prezzo, Walkabout, La Tasca, Café Rouge, Bella Italia, Strada and Loch Fyne.

Matt Turner, CEO of Gourmet Society, explained why they chose Action Against Hunger. He said: “We wanted to help support an internationally recognised charity and we were attracted to Action Against Hunger’s holistic approach in delivering longer term solutions, by enabling people to provide for themselves and build prosperous communities. The team here at Gourmet Society is keen to help make a difference to the lives of children who aren’t as fortunate as ours, and this is why we decided to support them as our chosen charity.”

Action Against Hunger works in over 50 countries. It is committed to save the lives of severely malnourished children and providing communities with access to clean water and good nutrition in over 50 countries worldwide. It has a long tradition of partnering with restaurants and food companies in fundraising initiatives.

