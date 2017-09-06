20 charities win latest round of CALA Homes (West) bursary funding

More than 100 charities applied for CALA Homes (West)’s 2017 £15,000 bursary pot, with 20 receiving a share.

Local charities, community groups and organisations applied for the CALA Homes (West) bursary across three specific regions with Lanarkshire, Glasgow and East Dunbartonshire each receiving a £5,000 allocation from the total funds.

Successful applicants included: Make a House a Home in East Kilbride, Building Futures and The Kindness Project in Glasgow, C.O.A.S.T (Carers of Autism Spectrum Together) in Hamilton, Seagull Trust Cruises in Kirkintilloch and Cue and Review Recording Service in Bishopbriggs.

Liana Canavan, Sales and Marketing Director for CALA Homes (West), said:

“We are astounded not only at the amount of entries we received but also the calibre of applications, showcasing some amazing work going on, right here on our doorstep. “Community spirit really shone through in all of the entries and it was a difficult process to whittle down the applications to those we truly believe we could make a difference to.”

One of the Glasgow winners, Building Futures was set up by Shalinay Raghavan in 2015 to offer women access to the construction industry through training and support. The funding boost will allow the organisation to fit out a new skills hub.

Raghavan said:

“We are over the moon to have been selected out of so many amazing applicants. This money will make a huge difference to the women we already support, and help even more disadvantaged women in Scotland to upskill and explore opportunities in construction.”

Image: Nick Ponty. L-R: Shalinay Raghavan from Building Futures, Olivia Anderson, Ayesha Bibi, Cameron Bauer, Operations Manager at Building futures, Louise Dunn, Marketing Manager, CALA Homes (West).

