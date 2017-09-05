Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

5th September marks annual International Day of Charity

Posted by on 5 September 2017 in News
The fifth annual International Day of Charity takes place today.

The event was declared officially by the UN General Assembly in 2012 and is held on the 5th September each year: the anniversary of the death of Mother Teresa.

On the Day of Charity, the United Nations invites all of the Member States, and regional organisations, as well as civil society, including non-governmental organisations and individuals, to mark the Day by encouraging charity, including through education and public awareness-raising activities.

It aims to increase social responsibility and the public’s support for charities and their work, with charities and other organisations encouraged to hold and individuals encouraged to donate, volunteer and organise fundraising .

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

