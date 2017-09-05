5th September marks annual International Day of Charity

The fifth annual International Day of Charity takes place today.

The event was declared officially by the UN General Assembly in 2012 and is held on the 5th September each year: the anniversary of the death of Mother Teresa.

On the International Day of Charity, the United Nations invites all of the Member States, international and regional organisations, as well as civil society, including non-governmental organisations and individuals, to mark the Day by encouraging charity, including through education and public awareness-raising activities.

It aims to increase social responsibility and the public’s support for charities and their work, with charities and other organisations encouraged to hold events and individuals encouraged to donate, volunteer and organise fundraising events.

