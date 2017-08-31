Fundraising Regulator signs new working agreement with Scottish Fundraising Standards Panel

The Fundraising Regulator has signed a new Memorandum of Understanding with the Scottish Fundraising Standards Panel.

The new agreement outlines how the two organisations will collaborate on areas of mutual interest, including operation of a “lead regulator” model on complaints, representation on their respective governance structures and information sharing.

This agreement is the fifth Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Fundraising Regulator in the last year. Previous agreements have been signed with the Charity Commission for England and Wales, the Information Commissioner’s Office, the Institute of Fundraising and the Higher Education Funding Council for England.

Stephen Dunmore, Chief Executive of the Fundraising Regulator said:

“This Memorandum of Understanding builds on the close working relationship we have developed with our regulatory colleagues in Scotland. It aims to ensure that whether north or south of the border, the public experiences a consistent approach in how complaints are dealt with, while ensuring that national differences are identified and addressed in the Code of Fundraising Practice as they arise.”

Alison Elliot, Chair of the Scottish Fundraising Standards Panel added:

“We’re looking forward to having a strong working relationship between the Fundraising Regulator and the Panel, based on this MOU. Together we hope to ensure that, across the UK, charities can be confident about how to raise funds and donors can be comfortable about giving, so that everyone benefits from the huge contribution that charities make to society.”

