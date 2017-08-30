Lloyds TSB Foundation for Scotland rebrands to Corra Foundation

Lloyds TSB Foundation for Scotland has announced that it has rebranded to the Corra Foundation, as of 29 August.

According to the Corra Foundation site, the change of brand has been driven by the strategic direction it has taken since 2014, and has been developed to reflect the organisation’s future direction while also connecting its history. The name Corra comes from Scottish mythology and relates to ideas of knowledge and change.

The new name and logo have been chosen to connect with the foundation’s roots in the savings bank movement with the branding using the colours of the modern Duncan tartan in honour of the Reverend Henry Duncan who established the Trustee Savings Bank (TSB) movement in 1810. The foundation also has a grants programme named after him.

With the rebranding, the Corra Foundation has also introduced its strategy for 2017-19: Change for Good. Under this and during this time, it will continue to distribute around £7m via Henry Duncan Grants, which support grassroots charities operating in Scotland, and PDI, which supports work with vulnerable children and young people affected by substance issues. In addition, it will further explore matched funding and continuation funding, continue to develop People in Place, and to offer services through its social enterprise Fortify CIC.

On the launch, Fiona Duncan, Chief Executive of the Corra Foundation, said:

“Our new strategy responds to the times we are in – times of challenge and opportunity. It’s rooted in where we’ve come from. It’s the next step forward from where we are. “In 2014 we set out a three-year strategy focused on: being the best grant maker we can be; reaching communities that we historically have not; and supporting other funders. I believe there’s significant continuing value in that direction of travel. But it’s time to take off the limitations, to be bolder. “Today we are publishing the next iteration of our strategy, Change for Good. It’s informed by our learning and reflection from the last three years and it makes partnership an underpinning principle of the way we will work. We will move forward towards 2019 with an explicit focus on making a bigger difference for, and with, people by working together with others.”

