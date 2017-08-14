Wolves take over Wolverhampton for local charities

Thirty wolf sculptures are currently to be found in and around the centre of Wolverhampton, to raise funds for local charities.

The Wolves in Wolves public art trail runs from 5th July to 24th September and is a joint project between City of Wolverhampton Council, local disability arts charity Outside Centre, and Wolverhampton BID. The wolves form a trail of approximately 4.5 miles, with a map available to help people locate them.

The sculptures are individually designed by local artists and the majority will be auctioned off at the trail’s end, with proceeds from both this and sponsorship of the wolf sculptures by local businesses to be donated to the Outside Centre and the Mayor’s charities, which include Central Youth Theatre, LGBT Network, and Interfaith Wolverhampton.

Schools have also got involved with pupils from 35 primary schools, community groups and artists have designed 70 mini wolves as a spin-off project. The colourful mini wolves are part of an exhibition at Wolverhampton Art Gallery until 17th September. The Mini Wolves project has been funded by the Big Lottery Celebrate programme.

Looking for some fun this weekend? 👉 Check out our map to see if there's a #BigCelebration taking place near you https://t.co/Hz3xxsuUyD — Big Lottery Fund (@BigLotteryFund) July 14, 2017

Dr Paul Darke of Outside Centre said:

“The Mini Wolves project is about celebrating Wolverhampton, its sculpture, arts, heritage, community and people. Outside Centre is grateful to the Big Lottery for enabling us to stage this exhibition. Each mini wolf is unique and reflective of the school or group they are from, or the artistic vision of the individual artist. Schools were also able to create their own map trail around their school – some of which will be on display as part of the exhibition.”

As well as raising funds for local charities, City of Wolverhampton Council has said that the ambition with Wolves in Wolves is to combine a ‘quality artistic and cultural event with associated public health, educational and economic benefits’.

Dr Paul Darke added:

“Wolves in Wolves is the beginning of a new Wolverhampton cultural project for us; throwing out the drab, the negative and the misconceptions for a future of colour, hope and ensuring people from across the region, country, and internationally, see Wolverhampton for the great cultural city that it is.”

