Breast Cancer Care launches video to celebrate 25 years of the pink ribbon

Breast Cancer Care has launched a film today to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the pink ribbon, the global symbol of breast cancer.

The Pink Ribbon anniversary film features the charity’s new limited edition pink velvet ribbon, and goes live on the charity’s Facebook, Twitter (@Bccare) and Instagram channels on 14th August, starring twenty-five inspiring people.

Breast Cancer Care’s 25th Anniversary Pink Ribbon Pin is available in a limited edition for £2 on the charity’s site.

Samia al Qadhi, Chief Executive of Breast Cancer Care, said:

“For 25 years the pink ribbon has been the symbol for anyone affected by breast cancer. And I’m immensely proud that Breast Cancer Care was there at the beginning and played a leading role in harnessing this iconic symbol. “Since the first pink ribbon was created we’ve helped millions of women, men, their friends and families live with, through and beyond breast cancer. This year, as we celebrate and mark its 25th anniversary, it remains as compelling as ever – a powerful symbol of hope, strength and unity.”

