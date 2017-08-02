Changes announced to six areas in the Code of Fundraising Practice

The Fundraising Regulator has announced changes to six areas of the Code of Fundraising Practice, the product of its consultation with fundraisers and the public.

The changes include new requirements covering the areas of:

• Charity trustees

• The fundraising ask

• Solicitation (disclosure) statements

• Raising concerns about fundraising practice (whistleblowing)

• Charity Collection Bags

• Fundraising Agreements and monitoring third party compliance

Implementation over two to four months

Charities will have between two and four months in which to implement the changes. The Regulator accepts that charities will need to arrange training and introduce compliance monitoring processes.

Three of the changes have no grace period and should be implemented by 31 July 2017. These cover charity trustees, the fundraising ask, and third parties.

Two of the changes should be implemented by 30 September 2017. These cover the fundraising ask and charity collection bags.

Two of the changes should be implemented by 30 November 2017. These cover whistleblowing in fundraising and solicitation (disclosure) statements.

Responses to the consultation

The Regulator launched its Consultation on the Code of Fundraising Practice in February 2017.

In addition to the Code changes, the Fundraising Regulator published a summary of responses to its consultation and the results of research with members of the public across the UK.

225 responses.

183 of these were from named organisations.

Of the total responses, 199 were complete.

The highest level of engagement with the consultation was from charities at 59%.

36 individuals responded as individuals.

129 individuals stated they were responding on behalf of a charity.

Fundraising managers and staff were the most prominent role represented, making up 36% of the total.

Changes are “the norm in excellent fundraising” for many

Suzanne McCarthy, Chair of the Fundraising Regulator’s Standards Committee, said: “The revised Code is the outcome of six months of consultation with the sector and discussion with the public, striking a better balance for all on crucial fundraising issues. A strong Code encourages public trust and confidence in giving and helps charities to fundraise more effectively.”

Stephanie Siddall, Policy Manager at the Institute of Fundraising, said: “The changes to the Code announced today are welcome and will make a positive difference to the way charities raise money for their vital work. They come off the back of a wide consultation with the fundraising profession and we are very glad that many of the sector’s comments and suggestions have been taken on board.

“The changes today reflect what many of our members already consider the norm in excellent fundraising. By including these in the Code we can ensure best practice and high standards across the entire fundraising profession.”

Advice from Institute of Fundraising

The Institute responded to the publication of the updated Code of Fundraising Practice, which it created and developed over many years before the Fundraising Regulator took responsibility for it, with some advice on some of the issues raised.

Whistleblowing on fundraising

It has published a guide on fundraising whistleblowing. This PDF download notes that “some charities may already have general, organisation wide whistleblowing policy, and can incorporate a fundraising element into that. Other charities may choose to make a procedure on whistleblowing on fundraising practices clear in their staff and volunteer handbook, and draw it to the attention of staff and volunteers as part of an induction or training process.”

Keeping up to date

The Institute also published a one-page checklist on how to keep up to date with the Code and implementing these and future changes. If there are any outstanding question fundraisers are advised to contact the Regulator directly, and IoF members also have the option of contacting the Institute’s policy team for advice.

