London HUG event – 22nd September

HUBSPOT USER GROUP LONDON (HUG) MEETING

Open to fundraisers and marketers – no need to be a user – come along and learn.

Free Event to be held on Tuesday, 12 September 2017 from 09:00 am to 12:00 am

5th Floor, Shackleton House

Hay’s Galleria

4 Battle Bridge Lane

SE1 2HP

London

(Book Your Tickets)

If you are thinking about Inbound Marketing as a way forward for your charity fundraising, then you are welcome to attend the London HUG event on the 12th of September. The event is free and is recommended for:

Existing users of the Hubspot sales or marketing platform (free or paid) Non-Hubspot users. Fundraisers and marketing executives who are wanting to learn more about Inbound Marketing and how it may help to change the face of fundraising.

With: Guest speaker Karen Rafferty, Channel Consultant at Hubspot Europe.

Karen will be flying in from Hubspot European HQ in Dublin to share her experience in implementing a successful Inbound Marketing campaign.

Whitehat has been given the responsibility for running the Hubspot User Group in London (HUG) and this will be our first event.

We will have a presentation from Hubspot users and there will be an opportunity to network with other senior marketing and fundraising professionals.

Current Draft Agenda

Training Session: Advanced Lead Nurturing – Karen Rafferty – Hubspot Channel Consultant

The impact of GDPR: Thoughts & feedback from the charity sector – Simon Rydings – Zaffo (lotteries and raffles for charities)

The importance of video as an inbound tool: Stef Wynendaele – StoryMe

Topics covered will reference the Hubspot platform but the basic principles can be applied across different software systems and across different industries.

Don’t miss the opportunity to learn how to grow your fundraising revenue with Inbound Marketing.

Please join us on September 12th from 09:00 am – 12:00 am – Breakfast will be provided.

Already a HubSpot user? Considering it? Never heard of it? Join us to learn more!

Attendance is free but places are limited and going fast so please register today to reserve your spot. We look forward to seeing you!

Meeting located att the Blackbaud Europe London office

Many thanks to Blackbaud who are providing the venue for this event.

The Hubspot User Group (HUG) in London is run and managed by Whitehat who are an Inbound Marketing Agency and Gold level Hubspot partner.

Note: This event is an educational event focused on sharing knowledge and networking. It is not a promotional platform for the Hubspot Software system or for any supporting products or services. There will be no sales pitch for any vendor products or services. Come along to learn and network.

