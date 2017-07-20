Yonder Digital Group appointed to provide FPS telephone support

The Fundraising Regulator has appointed Yonder Digital Group to support the recently launched Fundraising Preference Service.

Yonder Digital Group will provide supportive telephone services to vulnerable members of the public wishing to register their preferences with a live agent. It will offer a 24/7 supportive telephone service to callers via a team of highly trained FPS ‘brand ambassadors’. The Fundraising Regulator chose the Group for its technical expertise and its staff, who are specifically trained in dealing with vulnerable callers.

Nick Allaway, Head of Finance at the Fundraising Regulator, said:

“The FPS is a website based service. However, we are fully aware that some members of the public, particularly those not familiar with using online services, will want to just pick up the phone to specify their preferences. Therefore, having an alternative contact method was critical. Yonder Digital Group, with their technology, expertise and highly skilled contact centre agents are able to offer this additional support.”

Graham Ede, Yonder Digital Group, added:

“We are delighted to have been appointed by the Fundraising Regulator to act on their behalf to provide supportive telephone services for the FPS. Our solution includes a dedicated team of highly trained ‘brand ambassador’ agents who all have the relevant experience and specialist skills to help deal with an array of caller enquiries. To add to this, they are all suitably trained to be able to appropriately assist some of the more vulnerable members of the public.”

