Crowdfunding platform launches in support of Syria

A crowdfunding platform has launched to support local organisations providing health-related aid projects in Syria.

CanDo, which was behind the first crowdfunded hospital in Syria, has launched the platform to help more funding get to the local organisations that carry out much of the aid work in the country. According to CanDo, local humanitarians carry out 75% of aid yet only receive 1% of funding.

The CanDo platform encourages people to support local humanitarians through donating to healthcare projects featured on the platform, with 100% of the money raised going to the causes.

Throughout July and August, CanDo is encouraging the public to support a number of humanitarian health-related projects in Syria, including:

Ghiras Al Nahda: a project to teach locals how to grow mushrooms as a sustainable source of fresh food in a besieged area

Insan: a self-help programme to help Syrian women manage the difficulties facing them during the war

Hurras (pictured): a magazine distributed in cities across Syria and online that aims to teach children how to protect themselves during conflict through storytelling

Bihar: a project providing protection services for vulnerable women who may have faced sexual violence

Last December, CanDo led the People’s Convoy, which saw almost £250,000 – 270% of the fundraising target ­– raised in 12 days to rebuild the last children’s hospital that had been bombed out of action in Aleppo, Syria. Hope Hospital will continue to be supported by CanDo and public funding via the new platform.

CanDo Founder and CEO, Dr Rola Hallam said:

“‘Hope Hospital’ was a clear victory for humanity. While it might seem like a small victory in the face of the continued adversity in Syria, it demonstrated that positive change can occur with hope and the power of people. “CanDo’s new crowdfunding platform gives everyday people the chance to contribute to the work of local humanitarians, including doctors, teachers and volunteers, and help prevent the suffering of Syrian people. We believe people are the next super power. When we come together and join up our efforts, everyone can create transformative and positive change.”

