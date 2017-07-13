Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Sir Terry Wogan Fundraiser of the Year Award opens for 2017

The Sir Terry Wogan Fundraiser of the Year Award has opened for nominations for 2017. 

The Award honours the late president and celebrates fundraisers that ‘go above and beyond. The doers, the no-quitters, the optimists and the go-getters’.

Individuals can be nominated online or by post, and the winner will be announced on the BBC Children in Need Appeal show on 17th November.

Launched in 2016, the first ever award was won by 11-year-old Lauchlan Muir, who performs as a human statue to collect money for Children in Need. Last year alone he raised more than £3,500 for the appeal, and had collected an overall total of £10,000 for the charity.

 

