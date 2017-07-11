New website for Macmillan’s Brave the Shave campaign

Macmillan Cancer Support has launched a new website for this year’s Brave the Shave campaign.

The creation of the new Brave the Shave site, by independent agency Initials is part of the charity’s digital transformation strategy.

Brave the Shave is now in its third year and encourages people to shave their heads to raise money to support those living with cancer. Last year’s campaign raised £7.1 million for Macmillan, with more than half (55%) of the 23,000 people who signed up opted to take part because their loved ones had been affected by cancer and they wanted to do something to make a difference. The 2017 campaign will again focus on the Shavers’ stories as they reveal their motivations and reasons for taking part.

The project included an overhaul of the charity’s current website technology following on from Macmillan’s wider digital transformation plans. Initials worked closely with Macmillan on the development of the new Brave the Shave website, to helping to more closely align the product portfolio with Macmillan’s plans, and to streamline internal processes and drive greater operational efficiency.

Lisa Shorter, National Events Marketing Manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said:

“Initials was selected after a thorough competitive pitch and evaluation process, we were impressed with the breadth of skills and expertise, as well as the team’s dedicated approach to delivering in true partnership. We are very happy with the results.”

Dipesh Bhimjiyani, Head of Digital at Initials, said:

“We created a fantastic, collaborative working group with Macmillan to deliver a robust website experience. We look forward to working closely with the team as it continues with its digital plans.”

