Macmillan Charity Race Day passes £0.5m mark for first time

Macmillan Cancer Support’s annual Charity Race Day raised more than half a million pounds for the first time in its 47-year history this year.

The Macmillan Charity Raceday is the largest standalone event in Macmillan’s fundraising calendar, and this year took place on Saturday 17th June. The day included charity race the Best Western Hotels & Macmillan Ride of Their Lives, which saw 10 amateur riders go head-to-head in front of over 27,000 spectators. The riders raised more than £133,000 between them with the winner – Belinda Keighley – raising over £27,000.

In addition, alongside contributions from events including raffles and bucket collections, charity lunches and fundraising dinners, there was also an online charity auction. The headline lot was a unique Vox guitar signed by 41 rock music stars, which sold for £2,550.

The event is a joint effort between Macmillan and York Racecourse, and has taken place annually since 1971, raising more than £7.5 million in total for Macmillan alongside other charitable causes.

Lynda Thomas, Macmillan chief executive, said:

“It is a fantastic achievement to raise over £500,000, which will allow us to continue providing emotional, financial, medical and practical support to the increasing number of people living with cancer.”

Chief executive and Clerk of the Course at York, William Derby said:

“For Macmillan Charity Raceday to set a new record after 47 years and having now raised over £7,650,000 is a wonderful tribute to the support of so many individuals and organisations.”

