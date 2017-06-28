Connect Assist to launch fundraising agency service

Wales-based Connect Assist is to launch a fundraising agency service, backed by funding from the Welsh Government.

Connect Assist’s new service will include the provision of emergency appeal response lines and fundraising appeals, and will also handle enquiries around the work that each charity client undertakes as well as enquiries around supporting charities. It will create 66 new jobs over the next eighteen months in the South Wales Valleys and is backed by £222,600 from the Government.

Connect Assist recently celebrated its tenth anniversary and provides 24/7 multi-channel charity helplines, digital services, and consultancy for third sector organisations. It was set up with the main aim of providing opportunities for people living and working in the Valleys.

Ron Moody, Connect Assist client services director said:

“We are delighted to be launching this much needed ethical fundraising service. Having worked with the charity sector for over a decade helping charities to help their beneficiaries, this new fundraising and supporter care service is a natural extension to our offering. Support from the Welsh Government is a very important element to the launch and our objective of creating sustainable jobs.’’

Economy Secretary Ken Skates said:

“The Welsh Government is pleased to support Connect Assist in launching this new service which will be creating a significant number of local jobs and offering a range of career opportunities for people. Connect Assist currently employs 100 people and its work over the past ten years has made a real impact, supporting and helping people into employment.”

