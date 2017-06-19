Local Charity Business Awards launch for 2017

The fourth annual Gloucestershire Local Business Charity Awards have opened for entries.

The Local Business Charity Awards, now sponsored by Ageas, were founded by Jelf in 2014 and recognise the support given by Gloucestershire businesses and individuals to local charities.

To allow smaller charities to benefit, from this year the award categories will now be based on the annual turnover of the charity. Entry to the awards is free and the closing date for entries is Friday 28th July 2017. Finalists will be announced on 14th August and invited to attend the finals of the awards on Thursday 7th September 2017.

The Awards are:

The Jelf Award – for charities with an annual income of more than £100,000 a year

This award will be given to a Gloucestershire business of any size, nominated by a Gloucestershire charity, which has an annual income of more than £100,000 a year. The award will be given to the company who the judges feel have gone the ‘extra mile’, either through time given, services provided or financial support to the charity. The nominating charity will receive a prize of £1,000.

The Ageas Award – for charities with an annual income of less than £100,000 a year

This award will be given to a Gloucestershire business of any size, nominated by a Gloucestershire charity, which has an annual income of less than £100,000 a year. The award will be given to the company who the judges feel have gone the ‘extra mile’, either through time given, services provided or financial support to the charity. The nominating charity will receive a prize of £1,000.

The Individual Award, with the prize of a £250 weekend away, will remain unchanged and will be given to an individual from a Gloucestershire company, nominated by a Gloucestershire charity of any size, in recognition of their personal dedication and contribution to the charity.

The judges for the 2017 Local Business Charity Awards are:

Phil Barton, CEO, Jelf and Bluefin

Cathy Taylor, Head of Commercial Underwriting and Operations, Ageas

Dame Janet Trotter DBE, Lord-Lieutenant of Gloucestershire

Alex Chalk, MP for Cheltenham

Matt Holmes, editor of the Gloucestershire Echo

Dr Diane Savory OBE DL, Chair of GFirst LEP

Phil Barton, CEO Jelf and Bluefin, said:

“We are delighted to announce the launch of the 2017 Local Business Charity Awards, alongside our new fellow sponsor, insurer Ageas. We first launched these awards in 2014 and are proud of what they have achieved so far, highlighting the altruistic companies in Gloucestershire who work very hard to support their local charities. We are truly delighted that Ageas has decided to come on board as a joint sponsor to further promote and support local Gloucestershire businesses and charities, and we look forward to delivering these awards in partnership together.”

149 total views, 149 views today