JustGiving Awards open for fundraiser nominations

JustGiving has announced that it is now open for fundraiser nominations for its 2017 Awards.

JustGiving is again asking charities to nominate their favourite fundraisers: inspiring individuals who have used the site to raise money for them either through fundraising or crowdfunding, and who deserve to be recognised for their contribution and commitment. Charities can nominate as many people as they like and are also invited to ask their supporters to join in by nominating fundraisers they know.

BIG NEWS! The JustGiving Awards are OPEN for nominations. Know an amazing fundraiser? Tell us their story. https://t.co/3RmwYjFmhV #JGAwards pic.twitter.com/KmvZZmgEyg — JustGiving (@JustGiving) June 15, 2017

A JustGiving Awards pack is available on the nominations page for download to help charities spread the word on social media. It contains images for Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well as badges, buttons and banners for websites.

Voting for the Charity of the Year is due to open soon, and people will be able to vote for any charity using JustGiving,

231 total views, 231 views today