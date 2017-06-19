Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

JustGiving Awards open for fundraiser nominations

Posted by on 19 June 2017
has announced that it is now open for fundraiser nominations for its 2017 .

JustGiving is again asking charities to nominate their favourite fundraisers: inspiring individuals who have used the site to raise money for them either through fundraising or crowdfunding, and who deserve to be recognised for their contribution and commitment. Charities can nominate as many people as they like and are also invited to ask their supporters to join in by nominating fundraisers they know.

A JustGiving Awards pack is available on the nominations page for download to help charities spread the word on social media. It contains images for Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well as badges, buttons and banners for websites.

Voting for the Charity of the Year is due to open soon, and people will be able to vote for any charity using JustGiving,

 

 

