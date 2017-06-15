Heritage Lottery Fund grant to help preserve Morecombe Bay

The University of Cumbria, along with Natural England, the Forestry Commission and Cumbria Wildlife Trust, has received funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) for the development of the South Cumbria species restoration programme.

Development funding worth £174,500 has been awarded by the Heritage Lottery Fund to a project aimed at developing the area’s landscape through a community-led species restoration programme, which could see species such as the pine marten reintroduced to the Morecambe Bay area.

Through the funding, a virtual ‘eco-museum’ focused on a specific area involving supporters drawn from local communities, will be created. There will also be a scheme to share knowledge about the area among different generations, and there will be opportunities for local schools, colleges and universities to participate in a ‘living laboratory’ of natural heritage restoration.

Professor Ian Convery, professor of environment and society and research director, Centre for National Parks and Protected Areas, said:

“Nature, culture and heritage are deeply entwined, and this project will bring together all three concepts through the restoration of a suite of locally extinct native species as key natural heritage features of the South Cumbria and particularly Morecambe Bay landscape. We’re delighted to receive the award from the National Lottery which will enable us to make a difference before it’s too late.”

With Heritage Lottery Fund grant requests, there are no deadlines for applications under £100,000. This includes all applications under the Sharing Heritage, Our Heritage, Young Roots, First World War: then and now, and Resilient Heritage programmes. There are deadlines for all other applications however. The deadline for the next round of Heritage Grants or Heritage Enterprise under £2 million is 21st August 2017 for a decision in December 2017.

The Heritage Lottery Fund is also offering grants of £100,000-£5 million for the conservation of public parks and cemeteries through its Parks for People programme. The programme is jointly funded with the Big Lottery Fund in England, and the next round of funding has a deadline of 1st September 2017 for a decision in December 2017.

319 total views, 319 views today