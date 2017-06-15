DQM GRC launches free GDPR assessment tool

Data governance, risk and compliance consultancy, DQM GRC, has launched a free online GDPR Self-Assessment Tool.

DQM GRC’s tool, a 12 question multiple-choice assessment evaluates an organisation’s current data compliance levels and compares them to the obligations in the new regulation.

A free, downloadable report is then generated, giving the organisation an overall GDPR readiness score out of 100. It breaks down each individual response to highlight the organisation’s strengths and weaknesses, and gives practical advice on the next steps the organisation should take to ensure compliance. The tool also explains what the GDPR specifically states about each element of the assessment.

The assessment can be taken as often as necessary to test compliance levels while changes are made, and aims to help firms save on investing in areas that might not require improvement, and focus their attention on the sections which do.

Peter Galdies, development director at DQM GRC said:

“With less than a year to go before the risk of losing 4% of global turnover becomes a reality, it’s time for organisations of all shapes and sizes to start a journey towards compliance. We believe this quick and easy to use tool will help firms swiftly gain a broad understanding of their levels of GDPR compliance, and identify critical areas where attention may be required. With this road map in place, rapid action can be executed to get firms onto a compliance level that is accepted by the ICO.”

