Diane Abbott care package GoFundMe page raises over £5,000 for Hackney charities

A GoFundMe page set up to provide MP Diane Abbott with a care package has so far raised over £5,300, with the majority going to local London charities.

Set up by Sophie Duckebox, Hackney resident and comedian, the Diane Abbott Care Package page has so far raised almost £5,500 from 570 people in six days. It was set up after Abbott temporarily withdrew from the Election campaign trail due to ill-health and came under attack from the Conservative Party. According to the GoFundMe page, no more than £100 of the money raised will go on the care package, with the remainder donated to charities operating or based in Hackney.

The charities announced so far are Hackney-based Project Indigo for LGBTQ+ youth, and THE CRIB, a social inclusion/intervention project that works with young people aged between nine and 24. One more yet to be named charity will also receive support.

The campaign has a target of £6,000 and will close on or before 16th June.

Suggestions on the campaign page for the care package include:

Some TLC (albums CrazySexyCool and FanMail)

Audio recording of Serena Williams reading Maya Angelou

At least two litres of coconut oil

Some beautiful bars of CHOCOLATE

A copy of Michaela Coel’s Chewing Gum Dreams

The White Company candles (fyah bun dem)

Homemade fried plantain

Rose Granger-Weasley fanfiction

