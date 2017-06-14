Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Diane Abbott care package GoFundMe page raises over £5,000 for Hackney charities

A page set up to provide MP Diane Abbott with a care package has so far raised over £5,300, with the majority going to local London charities.

Set up by Sophie Duckebox, Hackney resident and comedian, the Diane Abbott Care Package page has so far raised almost £5,500 from 570 people in six days. It was set up after Abbott temporarily withdrew from the Election campaign trail due to ill-health and came under attack from the Conservative Party. According to the GoFundMe page, no more than £100 of the money raised will go on the care package, with the remainder donated to charities operating or based in Hackney.

The charities announced so far are Hackney-based Project Indigo for LGBTQ+ youth, and THE CRIB, a social inclusion/intervention project that works with young people aged between nine and 24. One more yet to be named charity will also receive support.

The campaign has a target of £6,000 and will close on or before 16th June.

Suggestions on the campaign page for the care package include:

  • Some TLC (albums CrazySexyCool and FanMail)
  • Audio recording of Serena Williams reading Maya Angelou
  • At least two litres of coconut oil
  • Some beautiful bars of CHOCOLATE
  • A copy of Michaela Coel’s Chewing Gum Dreams
  • The White Company candles (fyah bun dem)
  • Homemade fried plantain
  • Rose Granger-Weasley fanfiction

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

