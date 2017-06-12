Easyjet founder pledges half of fortune to charity

Stelios Haji-Ioannou, the founder of Easyjet, has signed up to the Giving Pledge, promising to give half of his fortune to charity.

Haji-Ioannou signed up to the Giving Pledge last month with 13 other individuals and couples from countries including Australia, the US, Slovenia, China, and Norway.

In his pledge, Haji-Ioannou said that he would give half of his estate to his foundation, The Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, in addition to spending a ‘fair portion of my annual income on good causes each year and spending about one third of my 60 hour working week managing these charitable projects.’

He added:

“I have now decided to announce my plans with the help of the Giving Pledge because I think the transparency that comes with the publicity and the scrutiny will achieve two objectives: First it will keep my Foundation and its future trustees disciplined to do good for many generations to come. And second, in the more immediate future, I hope publicising it might inspire others, perhaps those closer to my part of the world to make the same pledge.”

The Giving Pledge was created in 2010 by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffet. It aims to encourage the wealthiest individuals and families to give the majority of their wealth to philanthropic causes. So far 168 people have signed the Pledge, representing 21 countries.

The new Pledgers include entrepreneurs and business leaders from a range of backgrounds and sectors, including agriculture, finance, gaming and entertainment, travel and leisure, and technology.

