MS Trust chosen as The October Club’s official charity partner

The October Club has announced Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Trust as its annual charity partner for 2017, its 30th anniversary year.

The partnership launched at the House of Commons on 3rd July, at an event hosted by Baroness Wheatcroft MP and previous editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal Europe, and Chairman Mark Pumfrey, Head of Liquidnet EMEA, and attended by The October Club’s Committee, the MS Trust and October Club supporters.

The October Club will raise funds for the MS Trust’s Advanced MS Champions project. This programme will fund six new Champions over a three-year period in selected locations to trial different approaches and models of care ahead of a national rollout. The Champions will work with people with MS and their families to understand their needs, to help people manage their symptoms, and to help identify potential issues before they become emergencies. They will also coordinate care from other specialists including physiotherapists, occupational therapists, palliative and social care, to provide joined-up support.

So far, The October Club has raised over £10 million for charity projects since 1987, an average of £500,000 for each cause.

Pam Macfarlane, chief executive of the MS Trust said:

“The MS Trust is honoured to have been chosen to work with The October Club. Our work over the past five years has shown that people with advanced MS and their families all too often miss out on vital specialist care. The generous support of The October Club will enable us to act boldly on our research and make a huge difference for these people today.”

Main image: Chairman Mark Pumfrey gives speech to guests at launch event about the MS Trust

