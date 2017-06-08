Young Women’s Trust launches grants service to support women into work

Young Women’s Trust has announced a new grants service to help young women find work.

The service opened for applications on 6th June, and is aimed at women aged 18 to 30 on no or low pay. Through it, they will be able to apply for the tools, training, transport or technology they need to get a job or take their next step at work. Grants of up to £500 will be awarded on the basis of need. Successful applicants will receive the item they bid for, as opposed to the money.

The service, designed by young women alongside charity staff, comes after Young Women’s Trust found that there were no readily available grants services that focus on young women, despite this group facing significant financial barriers to finding work.

Grants given during the test phase included a camera and place on a photography course, a travel card to get to work, and an outfit for a job interview. Young women have also received funds to help them progress their own businesses.

The grants service complements the charity’s existing Work It Out services for young women, which include employment coaching and job application feedback. Applicants have until Monday 17th July to get their bids in, through a simple application form on the Trust’s website.

Young Women’s Trust chief executive Dr Carole Easton OBE said:

“Young women want to work but they often face huge financial barriers. Transport and other basic costs can be prohibitive and prevent women even going for interviews. Setting up a business or attending a training course can be impossible without substantial savings. Sometimes young women don’t have a computer to apply for a job or an outfit for a job interview. “Young Women’s Trust’s new grants service will help young women to overcome those barriers and take the next step towards work. We have worked closely with young women to design and deliver the service, to ensure it meets their needs.”

685 total views, 47 views today