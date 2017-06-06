Barnardo’s partners with Parcelly to offer in-store parcel collection service

Barnardo’s and Parcelly have partnered to offer the Parcelly click and collect service in 90 Barnardo’s stores across Birmingham and Liverpool, with further expansion into Manchester scheduled for the second week of June, and a nationwide roll-out in the coming few months.

The new partnership will expand Parcelly’s location network to almost 2,000 outlets across the UK. Barnardo’s in return will attract new customers by providing Parcelly as an additional community service, and will also generate a new revenue stream with 100% of profits for each parcel collected or returned to its stores reinvested into the charity.

Roy Clark, director of Barnardo’s Retail & Trading said:

“We’re delighted to enter this trial with Parcelly, giving the communities involved the chance to collect their parcels at their local Barnardo’s store. As our lives become busier, it’s all about convenience, which is what we’ll be offering when you download the app and start using the service.”

Sebastian Steinhauser, CEO of Parcelly added:

“Click&collect meets CSR. Parcelly is known for converting redundant space in local businesses into carrier and retailer agnostic parcel storage. But we’re also recognised for our social and environmental impact and this partnership allows us to combine both. We’re extremely excited to work with Barnardo’s. We are also looking forward to introducing a number of new services in the upcoming weeks, which will add a completely new CSR element to the traditional click&collect model.”

