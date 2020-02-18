Community foundations launch emergency flood recovery appeals

Community foundations across England are responding to the devastating and compounded impact of Storms Ciara and Dennis.

Community foundations are providing emergency grants to assist individuals and families who have been displaced from their homes and/or had their properties damaged by flood waters. In some instances, the foundations are also raising funds for community rebuilding projects.

Emergency flood recovery appeals

Currently, the following community foundations have launched emergency flood recovery appeals in response to the latest floods and/or are still fundraising following recent flooding.

We are receiving applications for emergency grants but need more donations to our Flood Appeal. You can make a donation by visiting https://t.co/3scvPiEcLG pic.twitter.com/GF02K6aOzk — Community Foundation for Calderdale (@CalderdaleFound) February 17, 2020

Our Flood Relief Appeal is still open for Stage 2 applications, which includes support for community groups affected by the floods in Derbyshirehttps://t.co/PbkuiA8LH3 pic.twitter.com/sJP6LANBNc — FoundationDerbyshire (@Foundation_DBS) February 18, 2020

Details of how to give to our flood fund on our website and in article below. #Herefordshire #herefordhour #StormDennis https://t.co/LQFh2kSMwf — Herefordshire Community Foundation (@HerefordCF) February 17, 2020

The Community Foundation for Lancashire is a independent charity and oversaw the 2015 Lancs flood appeal. They have some money remaining that residents affected by the recent storms can apply for. They have also launched a new appeal for donations. Visit 👉https://t.co/C9A0JokGFM — Wyre Council (@wyrecouncil) February 17, 2020

It's official phase two of the South Yorkshire Flood Disaster Relief Fund has launched! Offering up to £5,000 in grants to flooded households across #southyorkshire. #floodappeal #doncasterfloodshttps://t.co/fW65S105U9 — South Yorkshire's Community Foundation (@SYCF1986) February 6, 2020

Heart of Bucks – Community Foundation for Buckinghamshire are opening a Flood Recovery & Awareness Fund designed to support charities and community groups affected by the floods.

Other community foundations are responding to floods but not currently launching appeals.

Steve Duncan, Chief Executive of Community Foundation for Calderdale, said: “Unfortunately this is our third serious flood in eight years and Community Foundation for Calderdale is well versed on managing an appeal and distributing grants to those affected.

“We are initially giving out £200 emergency grants to householders and we are working with the Council to support businesses, offering £1,000 top up grants to £2,500 grants with funding they have received from the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership.”

Fabian French is Chief Executive of UK Community Foundations, the national network of 46 accredited community foundations across the UK. Each year its members give around £100 million to charities, community groups and individuals.

He said: “Whether assisting with emergency repairs, clothing, childcare equipment or furniture and white goods, flood recovery grants are crucial when it comes to supporting people to rebuild their lives following crisis and upheaval.

“Community foundations are well-placed to provide emergency relief because they understand the needs of their locality and are able to convene with relevant partners and mobilise quickly. Being well-established in their communities, community foundations hold a position of trust and draw on existing relationships with local donors.”