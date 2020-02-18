Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Community foundations launch emergency flood recovery appeals

Posted by on 18 February 2020 in News
across England are responding to the devastating and compounded impact of Storms Ciara and Dennis.

Community foundations are providing emergency grants to assist individuals and families who have been displaced from their homes and/or had their properties damaged by flood waters.  In some instances, the foundations are also raising funds for community rebuilding projects.

 

Emergency flood recovery appeals

Currently, the following community foundations have launched emergency flood recovery appeals in response to the latest and/or are still fundraising following recent flooding.

Community Foundation for Calderdale

 

Foundation Derbyshire

 

Herefordshire Community Foundation

Community Foundation for Lancashire

 

Nottinghamshire Community Foundation

South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation

 

Heart of Bucks – Community Foundation for Buckinghamshire are opening a Flood Recovery & Awareness Fund designed to support charities and community groups affected by the floods.

Other community foundations are responding to floods but not currently launching appeals.

Steve Duncan, Chief Executive of Community Foundation for Calderdale, said: “Unfortunately this is our third serious flood in eight years and Community Foundation for Calderdale is well versed on managing an appeal and distributing grants to those affected.

“We are initially giving out £200 emergency grants to householders and we are working with the Council to support businesses, offering £1,000 top up grants to £2,500 grants with funding they have received from the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership.”

Fabian French is Chief Executive of UK Community Foundations, the national network of 46 accredited community foundations across the UK.  Each year its members give around £100 million to charities, community groups and individuals.

He said: “Whether assisting with emergency repairs, clothing, childcare equipment or furniture and white goods, flood recovery grants are crucial when it comes to supporting people to rebuild their lives following crisis and upheaval.

“Community foundations are well-placed to provide emergency relief because they understand the needs of their locality and are able to convene with relevant partners and mobilise quickly. Being well-established in their communities, community foundations hold a position of trust and draw on existing relationships with local donors.”

 

 

 

 

