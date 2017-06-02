Three charity CEO appointments for June 2017

Here are three charity CEO appointments to kick off June 2017: for Women’s Aid, the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, and The Abbeyfield Society.

Women’s Aid appoints Katie Ghose

Katie Ghose has been announced as the new chief executive of Women’s Aid. She will take up her position on 17 July 2017. A barrister and campaigner, Ghose joins Women’s Aid after seven years as chief executive of the Electoral Reform Society (ERS).

During her time at ERS, Ghose led the transformation of the Society into the UK’s leading campaigner and commentator on democracy; pioneered the UK’s first citizens’ assemblies to engage new audiences in politics and launched the Society’s operations in Northern Ireland. Previously, she was director of the British Institute of Human Rights (2005-2010), and in 2009 she was awarded Pro Bono Lawyer of the Year by the Asian Lawyers’ Association. From 2006-08 Katie was an independent commissioner on the Independent Asylum Commission.

Helen McEachern joins Cherie Blair Foundation for Women

The Cherie Blair Foundation for Women has appointed Helen McEachern as its new chief executive officer, taking up the role on 26th July. She succeeds interim chief executive Officer Clare Twelvetrees, who will return to her former role as the Foundation’s director of strategy, knowledge and learning.

McEachern joins the Foundation after over a decade at ActionAid, most recently in the role of director of fundraising for ActionAid UK. She brings over 20 years’ experience in international NGOs and has held senior leadership positions at Greenpeace, ActionAid UK and ActionAid International. Key successes over the course of her career include overseeing the doubling of ActionAid’s global income to over £200m annually, expansion of the organisation into new countries and raising over £300m in five years as leader of ActionAid’s UK fundraising programme.

The Abbeyfield Society appoints David McCullough

David McCullough is to join The Abbeyfield Society as chief executive officer on 1st August. He joins the charity from the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) and brings with him a background of experience working across the voluntary sector.

With the Abbeyfield Society serving local need through volunteer led services, key to McCullough’s appointment is his understanding of this operating model, his recognition of the important role of volunteers and his successful financial transformation of the RVS.

