Community Foundation NI made commitments of £9 million

The Community Foundation for Northern Ireland approved grants to community and voluntary organisations worth over £9 million in 2015/16.

The Foundation received 465 applications for funding and approved grants to 265 projects, an approval rate of 57%. Actual payments made in 2015/16 totalled £2.7 million, down from £3.6 million.

As well as distributing funds from its own endowment, the Foundation administers a number of major grant programmes for the Big Lottery, EU Peace Programme and Atlantic Philanthropies.

Income in 2016 was considerable down on the figure for 2015, from £10 million to £3.8 million. This was due to reductions in support from major sources such as the Atlantic Philanthropies, which has restricted its giving to earlier commitments, EU Peace Programme and Big Lottery. In 2015 Atlantic Philanthropies, for instance, provided £4.4 million against £317,000 in 2016.

The Foundation also administers grant programmes for a number of individual donors and the private sector. Grant calls are made on the Foundation’s website throughout the year.

The Community Foundation NI had total funds in 2015/16 of just over £15 million, down from £17 million the year before. The accounts show that the value of funds under investment declined in value by 3.5%.

Fundraising and communications were £200,000, from £160,000 the year before.

