Charity set up to distribute We Love Manchester funds

Manchester City Council has set up a charity to distribute the funds raised in the wake of the Manchester bombing, following advice from the Charity Commission.

The We Love Manchester Emergency Fund has raised £6m so far to help those affected by the tragedy including £1.89m from the British Red Cross and Manchester Evening News JustGiving appeal. According to Manchester Evening News, trustees of the charity include members and officers of Manchester City Council including former chief executive Sir Howard Bernstein, the Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police Ian Hopkins, and Manchester Evening News editor in chief Rob Irvine, as well as independent experts.

£6 MILLION has been raised for the #Manchester fund!

Thanks to everyone for their donations. #WeStandTogether https://t.co/BW6ZNxcF8R pic.twitter.com/XgtmMzbfdp — British Red Cross (@BritishRedCross) May 30, 2017

While some early payments are already being distributed to those in need through Victim Support and police family liaison officers, further information on how those affected by the attack can access the fund will be released early next week.

This weekend will see Ariana Grande hold a benefit concert at Emirates Old Trafford for those affected. Grande will perform at One Love Manchester along with Katy Perry, Coldplay, Usher, Pharrell, and Take That amongst others. Tickets go on sale on Thursday 1st June at 10am.

Other fundraising activity taking place has included more than 80 runners in the Greater Manchester Run and a bucket collection by more than 100 volunteers in Manchester and further afield last Saturday.

