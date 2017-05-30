Comic Relief seeks evaluation of its Tech vs Abuse grants programme

Comic Relief is commissioning an evaluation of its Tech Vs Abuse grants initiative.

The charity set up the Tech Vs Abuse grants initiative on the basis of its Tech Vs Abuse research.

It is jointly funded through the Tampon Tax Fund, a partnership between Comic Relief and HM Government, and the Big Lottery Fund. The fund of £525,000 will award 10 grants of up to £50,000 to develop new or existing digital products and services in response to five specific design challenges which will improve the safety of women and girls affected by domestic abuse. The grants will start on 1 August 2017 and will run for 12 months.

The Invitation to Tender for the evaluation is available.

The budget for the evaluation is £30,000 inclusive of VAT and expenses. It will take place between 13 July 2017 and November 2018.

It is to involve a process evaluation of the overall initiative and its design, as well as an outcomes evaluation examining the extent to which the initiative effectively achieves its intended goals. It will involve secondary analysis of data collected by Comic Relief and CAST, who are offering technical support to grantees, as well as some primary research to help the charity understand the learning questions.

Comic Relief is inviting applications from an external consultant, agency or collaboration with:

· Experience conducting process evaluations;

· A passion and interest in the role of technology in creating social change;

· An appreciation of the challenges faced by organisations working with those affected by abuse and for the domestic abuse sector.

To submit a proposal

If you are interested in submitting a proposal and/or have any questions about the invitation to tender, you should contact Alison Berks, Evaluation and Learning Manager, by 7 June 2017. Comic Relief will collate all questions submitted and respond to them by 14 June.

Full proposals should be submitted by 23 June 2017. They should be sent to Alison Berks and Anya Stern.

541 total views, 541 views today