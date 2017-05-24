Tales and Teapots campaign launches for second year, supported by Nadiya Hussain

The National Literacy Trust and Boots Opticians are again holding their Tales and Teapots campaign, supported this year by Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain.

Tales and Teapots encourages people to come together to share books they have enjoyed over tea and cake, and raise money to support the National Literacy Trust’s work in the UK. Last year’s inaugural event saw hundreds of Tales and Teapots parties held across the UK.

This year, Hussain has provided an exclusive recipe for party hosts and is encouraging baking and book fans across the country to get involved. Tea party hosts can register for a free party pack, which contains posters, invitations, balloons and decorations on the National Literacy Trust’s website.

Boots Opticians is joining in with each of its approximately 600 practices across the UK hosting a Tales and Teapots party on 2nd June. Everyone who hosts a party and sends in their donations before 30 June 2017 will have the chance to win exciting prizes, including a box of books from Walker Books.

The money raised at Tales and Teapots parties across the country will be used to provide children and young people with books to keep and to help give them the literacy skills they need to improve their employability and reach their potential.

We're so excited that @BegumNadiya is supporting #TalesAndTeapots! Sign up and you'll receive one of her recipes: https://t.co/T0mdjBukDq pic.twitter.com/4Zp0W5fX8Y — Literacy Trust (@Literacy_Trust) May 24, 2017

Amy Grilli, project manager at the National Literacy Trust said:

“For many of us, sitting down to enjoy a good book with a cup of tea is one of life’s simple pleasures, but for one child in seven in the UK there are no books of their own to read at home. After a successful first year, we are delighted to be working with Boots Opticians on this exciting initiative again and hope to see even more people enjoying parties this June.”

361 total views, 1 views today