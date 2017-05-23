RNIB is health charity partner for Glastonbury Festival 2017

Sight loss charity The Royal National Institute of Blind People will have a prominent role at this year’s Glastonbury Festival as official health charity partner.

It will attend the world’s largest greenfield festival to encourage music lovers to look after their eyesight, and raise awareness of the importance of regular eye tests. The partnership will focus on health and information and not fundraising.

This year Glastonbury Festival takes place from 21-25 June.

The event has partnered with many charities and campaigning groups over the years, including Oxfam, WaterAid and Greenpeace.

Michael Eavis, founder of Glastonbury Festival, said: “As I’ve got older, I’ve become more and more aware of the importance of looking after my eyes, and I don’t want to miss a trick!

“In light of this, I’m delighted that we’re working with RNIB this year, and hope that lots of festival-goers will stop by the charity’s stall near the Pyramid Stage to find out more about how they can protect their sight.”

Sally Harvey, RNIB Chief Executive, added: “Thousands of music lovers will be descending on Worthy Farm next month, and we hope lots of them will come and see us to find out how to look after their eyes.

“Nearly half of sight loss is preventable, so our mission at Glastonbury will be to remind people of the importance of having regular eye tests in a fun way that taps into the sights and sounds of the festival.”



