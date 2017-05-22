Pizza Express raises £500,000 for Macmillan in one year

Pizza Express has raised more than £500,000 for its charity partner Macmillan Cancer Support in one year through a range od fundraising activities and the donations of a discretionary 25p from every Padana pizza sold.

The partnership with Macmillan started last March, with a £2million target. Staff members and customers from the chain’s 470 restaurants have also fundraised by taking part in events including trekking Hadrian’s Wall, running the Virgin London Marathon and crossing Costa Rica on foot.

Why not try a @PizzaExpress Padana pizza today and get your #fooddancing on? It tastes even better knowing that 25p comes to Macmillan! pic.twitter.com/xKbkwoV7PA — Macmillan Cancer (@macmillancancer) January 18, 2017

The partnership launch itself included an art installation made entirely out of pizza ingredients to signify the support that Macmillan provides people living with cancer. Most recently, PizzaExpress held a ‘Pizza Party’ for Macmillan runners ahead of the Virgin Money London Marathon at its London Wall restaurant.

Richard Hodgson, CEO at PizzaExpress said:

“We are thrilled to have raised more than £500,000 in just one year for such a fantastic cause, through the unparalleled enthusiasm of our customers and team members. From here, I would like to see the partnership go from strength to strength, and for us to reach and even surpass our £2million target in three years’ time.”

