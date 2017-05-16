Applications open for International Fundraising Congress 2017 session leader places

The Resource Alliance has opened applications for session leader places at its International Fundraising Congress in October in Holland.

Those selected get to attend IFC at a substantially reduced price in return for working hard to make the four day event run smoothly.

Session leaders act as the first point of contact for their assigned IFC speaker if he or she requires any assistance before, during or after their session. They are also required to monitor the distribution and collection of evaluation forms before and after their session.

In addition, session leaders are expected to work as a group and act as an information point for delegates, speakers and the Resource Alliance staff throughout the event.

In return for this volunteer support, The Resource Alliance offers a reduced registration fee of £675. The standard ticket price is £2,050.

The places are not surprisingly popular. A spokesperson at The Resource Alliance said that they had been receiving about 30 enquiries a week on the topic in the past few weeks.

Find out how you can become involved as a Session Leader at IFC 2017.

