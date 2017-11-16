Speaker proposals open for the 2018 International Fundraising Congress

The Resource Alliance is inviting applications from speakers to present at next year’s International Fundraising Congress in Holland. And that includes first-time speakers

The event is nearly a year away, from 16 – 19 October 2018, but its organisers are already searching for speakers who can share fundraising ideas, approaches, and challenges that could change the way delegates from around the world think and see things and do their work.

The annual event organisers encourage speakers to think of themselves as “part of a stellar team dedicated to supporting the global social impact sector by delivering the best conference in the world for those working to make it a better place.”

Speaker proposals are invited for the two different session formats.

Workshops

Workshops are 90-minute hands-on sessions delivered multiple times over the course of three days after the masterclass programme.

Returning speakers can submit a proposal, and so too can would-be first-time speakers.

Deadline for speaker proposals is 13 December 2017.

Masterclasses

Masterclasses are “long-form, deep-dive sessions focused on really unraveling the topic at hand, presented over 6.5 hours over two days at the start of the congress”.

To present a Masterclass you do have to have presented at IFC in the past.

The deadline for Masterclass proposals is 28 November 2017.

Themes for IFC 2018

The theme for IFC 2018 is ‘Together we can’. The Resource Alliance state that “collaboration is the one crucial, underlying element in the diverse efforts of change-makers around the globe to have a positive influence on a rapidly changing and sometimes frightening world”.

Speakers are asked to include and reference this theme in their proposals for sessions.

Tracks or sub-themes will be:

Fundraising from the few (partnerships and major gifts, for example)

(partnerships and major gifts, for example) Fundraising from the many (more mass-produced types of campaigns and strategies)

(more mass-produced types of campaigns and strategies) Communications & storytelling (getting your message across effectively)

(getting your message across effectively) Innovations in action (case studies and results from highly creative campaigns)

(case studies and results from highly creative campaigns) Leadership & the healthy organisation (creating a positive and productive internal culture)

(creating a positive and productive internal culture) Rethinking strategy (fresh, fresh, fresh ideas)

At this year’s IFC, UK Fundraising’s Howard Lake together with Lucy Gower of Lucidity presented two back-to-back workshops entitled ‘Unscripted’, following last year’s highly-rate workshops of the same name.

418 total views, 418 views today