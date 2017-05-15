New guidelines on financial governance for trustees published

ACEVO and Rathbones have published a guide to help trustees understand what is expected of them in terms of the governance of their charity’s finances.

The ACEVO and Rathbones Financial Governance: a gentle guide for the non-financial charity trustee is specifically targeted at new or less experienced trustees who may lack the knowledge and/or confidence of the key issues in this area. It will be distributed to around 15,000 charity trustee contacts via Charity Times, and has been written by Dorothy Dalton, formerly chief executive of ACEVO and editor of Governance magazine.

Vicky Browning, CEO of ACEVO, said:

“This guide is designed as a first and gentle introduction to charity finances, aimed at trustees who haven’t had experience of this area before. “By giving it to new or less experienced trustees and even experienced trustees who lack confidence when it comes to financial governance, you can steer them towards the areas where they should have informed oversight, and give them the confidence to know they’re asking the right questions to meet their duties.”

817 total views, 99 views today