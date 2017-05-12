10 corporate fundraising partnerships for May 2017

May has been a good month so far for corporate partnerships with a raft of announcements, covering everything from donations from product sales, a yacht for this year’s Clipper Race for Unicef, and fundraising activities including bake sales, skydives, and in-store collections.

Here are ten that have come to our attention:

Bristol NatWest branches & Above & Beyond

Bristol’s NatWest branches have raised over £13,500 for a new incubator at St Michael’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The team, based in 12 branches across the city, have baked, run and jumped their way to the final total as part of its Charity of the Year partnership with local hospital charity, Above & Beyond, starting with a fundraising skydive with Salisbury-based company GoSkydive, in April 2016, raising £8,000.

Today we announced our exciting partnership with charity @WorldwideCancer to celebrate #WorldIPDay. More here:https://t.co/j2KbF2Xoq0 @WIPO — Haseltine Lake LLP (@HaseltineLake) April 26, 2017

Haseltine Lake & Worldwide Cancer Research

Haseltine Lake has announced that it is to support Worldwide Cancer Research over the next year with fundraising activities and challenges. The charity will receive the support of the firm’s offices in Scotland, England, Germany, and the Netherlands. Some of its fundraising activities for the charity will also link into its recently launched employee wellness initiative, “HL Well!”

Delighted that Lidl has pledged to raise £3 million for our Schools Service… #NSPCC pic.twitter.com/3qC6eIC4Xb — NSPCC Colchester (@NSPCCColch) April 24, 2017

LIDL UK & NSPCC

LIDL UK has announced a £3 million partnership with the NSPCC, The supermarket chain will raise the money over the next three years for the NSPCC’s Schools Service. Currently the charity has reached two-thirds of primary schools across the country with its ‘Speak Out! Stay Safe’ programme. Lidl UK’s support will help the NSPCC expand its reach. The new partnership is the NSPCC’s first with a major supermarket, Lidl UK employees will also be able to volunteer with the NSPCC to see the work the charity does with children and young people first hand.

Clipper Round the World Yacht Race & Unicef UK

The Clipper Race has gifted Unicef UK with a team entry in the 2017-18 race. UNICEF UK is the official race charity, and this will be the second consecutive race that the organisation has been gifted one of the event’s twelve 70-foot yachts. The Unicef branded yacht and its crew will visit six different continents as part of the race fleet, including stopovers in the UK, South America, Cape Town, and New York, and will enable local Unicef offices and projects to raise awareness of their work with the local communities and engage with their partners.

Little Knights & Asthma UK

Little Knights is supporting Asthma UK through its paint range. To mark World Asthma Day on Tuesday 2nd May, Little Knights paint has pledged to give a donation from every tin sold to the charity. The paint range claims to be the safest on the market: non-toxic, non-allergenic, and free from harmful chemicals often found in paints.

Asian Media Awards & Sightsavers

The Asian Media Awards have chosen Sightsavers as their 2017 charity partner. The opportunity will enable Sightsavers to share its mission and work with the media industry in and around the Awards, the ceremony for which takes place on 25th October.

Hogarth Worldwide & #techmums

Hogarth Worldwide is supporting UK charity, #techmums, by producing high-quality video content for their online technology taster courses. The videos feature the charity’s CEO Dr Sue Black OBE, and will be integrated around modules on topics such as social media and online safety. They will go live on techmums.co this summer.

The House of Fraser Foundation has launched, working with @actnforchildren supporting children in local communities https://t.co/vCv02TnNv8 pic.twitter.com/biEIyRBUpo — House of Fraser (@houseoffraser) March 6, 2017

House of Fraser & Action for Children

House of Fraser has raised £72,562 so far for Action for Children in its first UK-wide official charitable partnership. Last month, House of Fraser launched the House of Fraser Foundation to support disadvantaged children in communities across the UK where their colleagues and customers are based. Action for Children is the lead beneficiary. Funds have been raised in a variety of ways including sponsored walks and a staff quiz night. Customers have also been invited to make a 50p donation at the till point.

International security exhibitions & Felix Fund

Felix Fund has been chosen as this year’s charity partner for the Security and Counter Terror Expo on 3rd and 4thMay and DSEI (Defence and Security Equipment International) on 12th to 15thSeptember, taking place at London’s Olympia and ExCel venues respectively. Felix, the charity’s mascot, will be at both events and raffle tickets will also be sold at the Security and Counter Terror Expo for the chance to win an F1 simulation experience for up to eight people.

London Stationery Show & Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity

This year’s London Stationery Show saw the biggest charitable donation made in the show’s history. A team of fundraisers from Guildford-based tuition company, Explore Learning, received an overwhelming donation of stationery from exhibitors for their charity partner Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity. The donated stationery will be divided between 50+ Roald Dahl specialist children’s nurses, based at hospitals all over the UK, who will pass the items on to seriously ill children and young people under their care.

Main image: Little Knights

