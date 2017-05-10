Donating prompts 63% to take further positive action, says IoF & YouGov research

Donating has a positive effect on the majority of people with nearly two thirds (63%) of donors taking further positive action as a result, a report from the Institute of Fundraising and YouGov has revealed.

In addition, 43% of people who donate have changed their behaviour or felt better or more positive as a result, according to the joint IoF and YouGov report Insights on charity fundraising: Changes in knowledge, attitude, and action as a result of donating.

YouGov surveyed 2,006 adults representative of all UK adults in February for the report, which explores the impact on individuals of giving to charity.

Of all those donating:

24% became regular givers

22% talked about a cause or recommended a charity to friends or family

22% supported, liked or followed the cause or charity on social media

19% looked for more information about the cause

17% signed up for a newsletter, joined a campaign or signed a petition

16% gave time as a volunteer

6% used one or more of the charity’s services

Women were significantly more likely than men to have taken many of these actions as result of donating to charity. This included 35% talking to others about the charity, cause or issues, compared to 22% of men, and 28% taking action on social media, versus 15% of men.

The research results also found that 43% of people had changed their behaviour or felt more positive as a result of donating in the past.

The four most popular changes reported were:

24% felt better or more positive afterwards

15% became more knowledgeable about social issues

11% became more aware of their health risks

10% became more environmentally friendly

Age-wise, while people in the 18-29 age bracket are the least likely to become regular givers following a donation with just 14% doing so, 40% talked to friends, colleagues or family about an issue or cause. This is 18 percentage points higher than the national population. They are also significantly more likely than those of other ages to have supported, liked or followed a cause or charity on Facebook, Twitter or other social media (29%), looked for more information about the cause or charity (28%) and given some time as a volunteer (22%).

The findings are the first set of results from the polling research conducted earlier this year. Further findings are due to be published in a series of short reports looking at fundraising and the views and experience of the public in May and June.

Daniel Fluskey, head of policy and research at the Institute of Fundraising, said:

“Fundraising and the generosity of the public is vital for charities. But these remarkable findings show that supporting the causes we care about also has wider benefits for society and those donating. Whether going on to volunteer, signing a petition, learning about health risks, or just feeling more positive, giving to a cause you care about is a good thing for those donating, as well as charities in need of support.”

363 total views, 363 views today