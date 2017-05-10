Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Record breaking chicken nuggets tweet triggers $100k donation to charity

Posted by on 10 May 2017 in News
0 Comments
Carter Wilkerson's tweet to Wendy's
Record breaking chicken nuggets tweet triggers $100k donation to charity

The record-breaking success of a US teenager’s tweet asking for a year’s supply of chicken nuggets from a fast food chain has generated a donation of $100,000 to charity.

Carter Wilkerson in Nevada tweeted to Wendy’s on 6 April, asking how many retweets he would need in order to receive a year’s free supply of chicken nuggets.

Wendy’s replied within a minute or so, with a terse and seemingly insurmountable “18 Million”.

That did not put Wilkerson off. “Consider it done” he replied. He took a screenshot of the conversation and posted it, asked for help from users in reaching that target. It wasn’t poetry, but it got noticed.

Eighteen million retweets is a tall order, given that the then record of most retweeted tweet was the 3.43m achieved by actor Ellen DeGeneres’ selfie of fellow actors at the Oscars ceremony.

Yet Wilkerson’s tweet has now passed that, and is at 3.54 million retweets.

 

To mark the breaking of the record, Wendy’s made a donation to charity of $100,000 or around £78,000. This was given to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, a nonprofit set up by the founder of Wendy’s in 1992.

 

 

137 total views, 137 views today

Tags:, , , ,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Related Articles

Get free email updates

Charity or company name, if applicable
* = required field
Please send me these email alerts:







powered by MailChimp!