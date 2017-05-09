Deadlines for elderly and disadvantaged communities grants in N Ireland 

The deadline is approaching for two grants schemes from the Community Foundation Northern Ireland (CFNI) which will support projects for the elderly and disadvantaged communities.

The Older People’s Fund offers funding for projects that are planned and run by and for older people. Up to £10,000 will be provided for advocating on behalf of older people and lobbying for policy change.

Applicants for the funding must demonstrate how older people have been involved in the consultation and design of the project and must run for no longer than 12 months.​

While not exclusive, the Fund says it welcomes applications for projects that address issues such as fuel poverty, benefit uptake, enhancing safety of older people in community and reducing fear of crime and financial abuse.

The Ulster People’s College Fund was set up with the aim of supporting the many communities in NI who continue to suffer from social and economic problems.

Grants of up to £10,000 will be made to community groups and organisations to enable them to address some of the ways in which disadvantage can be positively addressed, in particular through education and community capacity building.

​The aim of the fund will be to empower communities with skills and experiences to create a stronger, more engaged society in Northern Ireland.

​Under the programme, community groups and organisations can apply to:

· Provide community education and development that is aimed at tackling the challenges of social and economic disadvantage

· Improve civic participation for people who are disadvantaged and excluded

· Overcome cultural and political division

Application forms can be found on CFNI’s website and the deadline for both grant schemes is 1pm on 15th May 2017.

