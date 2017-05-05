CIM research shows charities fourth most trusted for data management

The charity sector is the fourth most trusted in terms of consumer data management, according to research from the Chartered Institute of Marketing.

CIM‘s research into public perceptions of marketing states that half of people who receive marketing communications say it is irrelevant, while 55% believe the senders obtained their contact details without their consent.

42% of people surveyed in CIM’s research say they receive marketing via social media at least once a day, with over a third (36%) receiving calls once a week or more.

Half of those who have ever received marketing materials said it is never relevant to them. Of those who receive promotional materials, it is most common to receive marketing about a hobby or interest they don’t have (61%) or for them to receive promotions for offers in areas they neither live in nor visit (35%).

CIM’s research also reveals the sectors that are the most and least trusted when it comes to data management. The lowest ranking sectors are fast moving consumer goods, deemed trustworthy by 1%, and the media, including publishers (2%). The most trusted sectors were banking / financial services / insurance, which is trusted by 34%, pharmaceuticals at 25%, professional and business services (16%) and not for profit / public sector / education, at 14%.

Chris Daly, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, said:

“Businesses have a responsibility to their customers to be transparent, respectful and clear about how they use their personal information. Not only is this best data practice, but it ultimately will help consumers feel more confident and enjoy the benefits of sharing more personal data with businesses. The more data is shared, the easier it is for companies to provide relevant, targeted communications to consumers. But until businesses step up and show their commitment to best practice, they risk alienating their customers and damaging their brand.”

399 total views, 399 views today