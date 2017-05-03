Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

IoF shares recent experiences of UK fundraisers at international conference

Peter Lewis at AFP 2017
Peter Lewis, Chief Executive of the , encouraged fundraisers from around the world to ‘place donors at the heart of your fundraising’.

Lewis was speaking in front of an international fundraising audience at the Association of Fundraising Professionals’ annual conference in the USA.

He was one of three guests speaking at Tuesday’s General Session at the AFP conference which focused on the public policy and media landscape across the United States, Canada and the UK. He shared the experiences of the Institute and of charities over the pasts two years, during which media and political attention has focused on some fundraising practices carried out by some charities and their agencies.

He explained how these had led to a new regulatory regime, and how this had taken places amid reports of a drop in the levels of the public’s trust in charities.

At AFP he explained how charities can best respond and energise their supporters and donors.

In his opening remarks, he also emphasised the importance of ensuring a charity’s values are embedded within their fundraising practice.

Ian MacQuillin, Director of , presented his analysis of and lessons from the media attacks on fundraising in a session at AFP on “Why Media Attacks on Fundraising Really Are ‘Ideological’ and How We Can Deal With Them”.

The AFP International Fundraising Conference is held each spring and brings more than 4,000 fundraising professionals together to discuss, teach, and learn about new development issues.

This year it took place in San Francisco from 30 April to 2 May.

 

Photo: Jason Lee (interim President and CEO of AFP) , Peter Lewis (CEO of Institute of Fundraising), Leah Eustace (President, Your Blue Canoe) and Emmett Carson (CEO, Silicon Valley Community Foundation).

 

