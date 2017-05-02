Legacy Foresight establishes in memory consultancy arm

Charitable legacies analyst Legacy Foresight is now offering specialist consultancy on in memory and tribute fundraising.

Services available under the new consultancy arm include strategic development and business planning, new product development, donor motivation research and in memory donor journey/stewardship planning.

Legacy Foresight has worked with over 100 charities since 1994 and is also providing services to a number of Dutch charity fundraisers.

It is perhaps best known for its benchmarking service, Legacy Monitor, which has been in operation since 1998, and now involves over 80 British not-for-profit organisations.

In Memory Insight

It has also run the In-Memory Insight consortium research programme, which is now entering its sixth year, working with 50 national and local charities.

This works to collect hard evidence to inform in memory fundraising strategies and convince senior management of the value of in-memory giving. This year’s focus is on the role of Funeral Directors and their significance in in-memory giving. New members are invited to join each summer.

Kate Jenkinson

Kate Jenkinson has been appointed as Head of In-Memory Consultancy to lead the new service. She has previously worked as an In-Memory Fundraising Manager and then strategic planner with Our Lasting Tribute, Whitewater and MovingThinking.

She said: “In-Memory Insight’s research has revealed that, despite growing interest in this area, many charities are still facing under-resourcing and are operating without a strategic plan in place for In-Memory. I’m excited to be at the forefront of addressing this challenge in my new role with Legacy Foresight, adding my own experience to their bedrock of expertise and unique research insight.”

Meg Abdy, Director at Legacy Foresight added: “In-Memory Insight has given us vital insights on why and how people give in-memory – and some fantastic examples of how charities are engaging with their in-memory supporters. We can now apply these learnings directly to national charities and local hospices, to help create genuinely supporter-led strategies.“

