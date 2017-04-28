CALA Homes launches East Lothian bursary

CALA Homes has unveiled a £10,000 community grants scheme for East Lothian as part of its commitment to supporting the county.

It is inviting community groups, charities and good causes to outline how financial aid from the CALA Homes Community Bursary would help them continue to deliver services and benefits to the area, with grants of up to £2,500 available.

All applications must be received by no later than Friday 19th May 2017.

The selection panel will include CALA staff drawn from various areas of the business, including surveying, architecture, planning and customer service.

Derek Lawson, strategic land director with CALA Homes, said:

“Hard-working groups are doing brilliant and vital work all across East Lothian, including local charities, children’s causes, educational and community organisations. They make a real difference to their communities. “They operate on very tight budgets and every day is a struggle when it comes to eking out the funds that keep them functioning. So, any sort of financial help or support can make a huge difference and they make such money go an incredibly long way. “We hope that our scheme can reach as many deserving groups as possible and make a real difference to some of these excellent causes.”

Main image: (c) Wullie Marr/HPR

805 total views, 211 views today