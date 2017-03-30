Red Nose Day raises £73m & Comic Relief announces 8th year of Community Cash fund

This year’s Red Nose Day raised just over £73m on the night itself, with money still coming in.

Highlights of this year’s event, which took place on 24th March, included Ed Sheeran’s collaboration with People Just Do Nothing’s Kurupt FM, and the 12-minute Love Actually sequel, Red Nose Day Actually.

The biggest ever total raised on the night was in 2015, which saw Red Nose Day raise £99,418,831.

Community Cash

This month, Comic Relief also announced its eighth year of Community Cash, a £1 million fund to support local community projects across parts of the UK. Applications are open for this year’s fund, with grants of £500 to £1,000 available.

Community projects interested in applying for funding, can visit the UK Community Foundations website to find their local community foundation and check if funding is available in their area.

Gilly Green, head of UK grants said,

“The Comic Relief Community Cash initiative enables us to help more than a thousand smaller projects in the UK. The grants can be used for a wide variety of needs, from equipment for disability sports clubs, to activities bringing communities together, to specialist training for volunteers providing essential support. We encourage any community group or project who are in need of some extra funding to apply for the grant through their local community foundation.”

