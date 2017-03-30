Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Posted by on 30 March 2017 in News
Red Nose Day raises £73m & Comic Relief announces 8th year of Community Cash fund

This year’s Red Nose Day raised just over £73m on the night itself, with money still coming in.

Highlights of this year’s event, which took place on 24th March, included Ed Sheeran’s collaboration with People Just Do Nothing’s Kurupt FM, and the 12-minute Love Actually sequel, Red Nose Day Actually.

The biggest ever total raised on the night was in 2015, which saw Red Nose Day raise £99,418,831.

Community Cash

This month, Comic Relief also announced its eighth year of Community Cash, a £1 million fund to support local community projects across parts of the UK. Applications are open for this year’s fund, with grants of £500 to £1,000 available.

Community projects interested in applying for , can visit the UK Community Foundations website to find their local  community foundation and check if funding is available in their area.

Gilly Green, head of UK grants said,

“The Community Cash initiative enables us to help more than a thousand smaller projects in the UK. The grants can be used for a wide variety of needs, from equipment for disability sports clubs, to activities bringing communities together, to specialist training for volunteers providing essential support. We encourage any community group or project who are in need of some extra funding to apply for the grant through their local community foundation.”

 

 

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

  • This year was the first time that you could donate via Siri on an Apple device.

    According to Wired UK at

    http://www.wired.co.uk/article/red-nose-day-siri-comic-relief

    “Simply tell Siri: “I want to donate to Comic Relief,” “Make a donation to Red Nose Day”, “Where can I give some money to Comic Relief” or, if you’re feeling particularly generous, “I want to give all my money to Comic Relief.”

    “Siri will respond with the web address of the online payments platform, or you can click Donate now to be taken directly to the fundraising page on Safari. If you used a recognised finger to activate Siri, the Safari screen will open automatically. If you used your voice, or a finger that hasn’t been programmed in, you’ll need to enter your passcode.”

