Five tweets for fundraisers for 28 February 2017

1. In the moment

Twitter’s moments function has been around for a while, but it doesn’t seem to be used often by charities or fundraisers. Yet it’s a useful tool to gather related content on Twitter and present as a curated collection. You could use it to pull together comments and pictures from a fundraising event or campaign for example.

What does it look like? Here’s an example from Zurich for Charities, featuring highlights from #CharityToday on 9 February 2017.

2. More fun in fundraising

Our national membership body has a sense of humour.

Dramatic rebrand over here @ioftweets not sure I will live up to expectations 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ILQDtZhV8l — sonia dunand (@soniadunand1) February 20, 2017

3. Free help with evidence-based decisions

#ProBonoOR helping 3rd sec make evidence-based decisions to improve operations or strategy. To request support: https://t.co/HSxVvH9oEg pic.twitter.com/1uqkEbexM9 — Felicity McLeister (@ProBonoOR) January 25, 2017

4. The politics of fundraising

Are charities and their sources of independent income under threat? If so, then fundraisers have a role to speak out for their profession and their organisations in support of beneficiaries, partners and clients.

Jay Kennedy at the Directory of Social Change had similar thoughts recently:

5. Foxy fundraising

Here is a fine example of generosity at a time of personal and professional disappointment from Claudio Ranieri.

It is understood that Claudio has donated half of his £3m pay-off from the club to the Foxes Foundation charity. A true class-act. #LCFC pic.twitter.com/M9ra55VyVl — Leicester City FC (@FIRST4LCFC) February 26, 2017

