Five tweets for fundraisers for 28 February 2017

Posted by on 28 February 2017 in News
Tweet and chill - photo: John Mosbaugh on Flickr.com
Here’s another in our occasional selection of five tweets about fundraising or of relevance to fundraisers. Research, campaigns, examples, inspiration and ideas – never fails to deliver lots for fundraisers.

 

1. In the moment

Twitter’s moments function has been around for a while, but it doesn’t seem to be used often by charities or fundraisers. Yet it’s a useful tool to gather related content on Twitter and present as a curated collection. You could use it to pull together comments and pictures from a fundraising event or campaign for example.

What does it look like? Here’s an example from Zurich for Charities, featuring highlights from #CharityToday on 9 February 2017. 

 

2. More fun in fundraising

Our national membership body has a sense of .

 

3. Free help with evidence-based decisions

 

4. The politics of fundraising

Are charities and their sources of independent income under threat? If so, then fundraisers have a role to speak out for their profession and their organisations in support of beneficiaries, partners and clients.

 

Jay Kennedy at the Directory of Social Change had similar thoughts recently:

 

5. Foxy fundraising

Here is a fine example of generosity at a time of personal and professional disappointment from Claudio Ranieri.

 

  • Follow us on Twitter at @howardlake (news, opportunities, comment and chat) and @ukfundraising (fundraising news and opportunities).

 

Main image: “Original Twitter banner” by John Mosbaugh is licensed under CC BY 2.0

