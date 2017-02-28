Five tweets for fundraisers for 28 February 2017

Here’s another in our occasional selection of five tweets about fundraising or of relevance to fundraisers. Research, campaigns, examples, inspiration and ideas – Twitter never fails to deliver lots for fundraisers.
1. In the moment
Twitter’s moments function has been around for a while, but it doesn’t seem to be used often by charities or fundraisers. Yet it’s a useful tool to gather related content on Twitter and present as a curated collection. You could use it to pull together comments and pictures from a fundraising event or campaign for example.
What does it look like? Here’s an example from Zurich for Charities, featuring highlights from #CharityToday on 9 February 2017.
2. More fun in fundraising
Our national membership body has a sense of humour.
3. Free help with evidence-based decisions
4. The politics of fundraising
Are charities and their sources of independent income under threat? If so, then fundraisers have a role to speak out for their profession and their organisations in support of beneficiaries, partners and clients.
Jay Kennedy at the Directory of Social Change had similar thoughts recently:
5. Foxy fundraising
Here is a fine example of generosity at a time of personal and professional disappointment from Claudio Ranieri.
