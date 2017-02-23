DSC and IoF NW to host conference in Liverpool

Next month the Directory of Social Change and the Institute of Fundraising’s North West group will hold a joint conference in Liverpool which will feature 15 training sessions plus keynote speakers.

The conference will focus on topics covering marketing and promotion, fundraising and managing others, with sessions on:

Make social media work for you

The pleasure and pain of working with people

Attracting Major Donors

Learn to love change

Tackling Trustees

How to avoid fundraising gaffs

Love your donors to death

Presentations with punch

Big marketing ideas for small organisations

Writing for impact

It takes place on 8 March 2017 at Partnership for Learning in Speke, Liverpool.

The plenary at the beginning of the afternoon session will address the question “What does it mean to be professional in our sector in 2017?”. Speakers will include:

Debra Allcock Tyler , Chief Executive, Directory of Social Change

, Chief Executive, Directory of Social Change Peter Lewis , Chief Executive, Institute of Fundraising

, Chief Executive, Institute of Fundraising Sarah Jones, Chief Executive, Mencap Liverpool



The DSC/IoFNW conference costs £125 for charities, and £95 if you are an IoF North West member. The first 50 bookings received from non-IoF members will also qualify for the £95 rate.

