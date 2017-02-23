DSC and IoF NW to host conference in Liverpool

Next month the Directory of Social Change and the Institute of Fundraising’s North West group will hold a joint conference in Liverpool which will feature 15 training sessions plus keynote speakers.
The conference will focus on topics covering marketing and promotion, fundraising and managing others, with sessions on:
- Make social media work for you
- The pleasure and pain of working with people
- Attracting Major Donors
- Learn to love change
- Tackling Trustees
- How to avoid fundraising gaffs
- Love your donors to death
- Presentations with punch
- Big marketing ideas for small organisations
- Writing for impact
It takes place on 8 March 2017 at Partnership for Learning in Speke, Liverpool.
The plenary at the beginning of the afternoon session will address the question “What does it mean to be professional in our sector in 2017?”. Speakers will include:
- Debra Allcock Tyler, Chief Executive, Directory of Social Change
- Peter Lewis, Chief Executive, Institute of Fundraising
- Sarah Jones, Chief Executive, Mencap Liverpool
The DSC/IoFNW conference costs £125 for charities, and £95 if you are an IoF North West member. The first 50 bookings received from non-IoF members will also qualify for the £95 rate.
