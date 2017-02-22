Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Blackbaud report shows UK giving up 2.8% in 2016

Posted by on 22 February 2017
0 Comments
UK giving rose 2.8% overall in 2016, with online giving up by 2.2% according to the fifth consecutive Blackbaud Charitable Giving Report.

Blackbaud’s 2016 Charitable Giving Report analyses overall, mobile, and online giving trends from more than $23 billion of total fundraising revenue with overall giving data from 6,845 nonprofit organisations, and online giving data from 5,210 nonprofits representing over $2.6 billion in online fundraising from 2016. It includes figures for the US, Canada, and the UK. From the UK, it includes giving data from 342 organizations with over $675,000 in charitable giving.

The report reveals that compared to the previous year, overall giving increased by 1% last year while online giving rose by 7.9%. Online donations accounted for 7.2% of all fundraising revenue in 2016, while nearly 17% of online donations were made via mobile, up from 14% in 2015, and 9% in 2014.

The nonprofits in the report are classified by size and sub-sector based on NTEE code. K-12 education, and arts and culture nonprofit organisations saw the biggest increases in overall giving last year. K-12 education saw overall giving increase by 7.5%, while arts and culture saw a 3.7% year-on-year change, In terms of online giving, arts and culture, higher education, and public & society benefit saw the biggest increases at 15.4%, 12.3% and 12.3%.

Healthcare, public and society benefit, and environment / animal welfare saw decreases in overall giving, of -4.5%, -1.3% and -1.2% respectively, while online giving fell for international affairs (-0.8%) and medical research (-3.8%).

Overall, the most popular months for giving were December, which saw 21.8% of overall online giving donated during this month, followed by November at 9.7%, and September at 8.4%.

Blackbaud also analysed the size of online donations, and found that 10% of online gifts were for $1,000 or more. 41% of nonprofits received at least one donation of this size last year, and 89% of significant donations (those over $1,000) were between $1,000 and $4,999. 3% of significant donations were $10,000 or more while the largest online donation in this group was $100,000,

GivingTuesday is also analysed, with the report showing that online donations rose 20% in 2016. Overall, human services, environment and animal welfare, and healthcare received the most online donations, receiving 21%, 19%, and 18% respectively of the total online GivingTuesday revenue. Large charities ($10m+) received the lion’s share of GivingTuesday online donations, at 66%, while medium charities ($1-10m) received 26%, and small charities (less than $1m) received 8%.

The report can be read in full on the Blackbaud site.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

