94% of FTSE 100 Chairs philanthropically active, reveals Factary report

More than 94% of FTSE 100 Chairs give money, time and expertise to support a wide variety of causes across the UK and internationally, according to Factary’s FTSE100 Chairmen: Companies and Philanthropy: A New Report.

The most popular causes receiving support according to Factary’s report are education, arts and heritage. An average of 2.9 causes are supported by each Chair and the report also shows support for environment, sport and disability services.

The research highlights however a notable difference between the chosen philanthropic interests of individual Chairpeople and those of the companies they head up, which are more likely to support health, welfare, children and international development.

The report provides in-depth research into each of the 94 Chairmen and women of the FTSE 100, including biographical information, key professional and philanthropic interests and details of links to other FTSE 100 Chairs. A brief overview of each company and their CSR activities, including known major gifts is also given, as well as details of a further 189 notable board directors from the 100 companies.

The report also reveals how the FTSE 100 Chairs interconnect through professional and philanthropic involvements, educational institutions and club memberships. It shows that 70% connect directly to at least two other Chairpeople, and suggests that there is significant potential for networking and relationship building within this group.

The report comes with an interactive online network map and a spreadsheet that filters Chairs and companies by particular philanthropic interests. Further information on the 325-page report and how to access it is available on the Factary site.

515 total views, 515 views today